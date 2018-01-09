Kurt Ray Crandall: October 11, 1966 – January 3, 2018 (age 51)

Our fun loving son Kurt Ray Crandall age 51 of Springville, passed away on Wednesday, January 3, 2018 from complications of severe infections leaving our hearts very saddened. Kurt was born to Ray and Valora Stout Crandall of Springville UT on October 11, 1966.

Although he and his brother at age 7 and 10 were severally burned it never dampened or slowed his adventurous spirit for fishing, hunting, boating, skiing, riding his dirt bike and flying his paraplane.

He graduated from Springville High School in 1984 and began working at his family business lntermountain Lift, Inc. helping build steel roller coaster track and structures for amusement ride manufactures though out the world.

Kurt is survived by his parents Ray and Valora, his son Austin Crandall and his brother Bret (Butch) Crandall (Julie) Mapleton UT. and many cousins, nieces, nephews and long time friends. He was preceded in death by his sister Laura Crandall and his Grandparents.

The Family would like to thank the Spingville Ambulance and Utah Valley Regional Medical Center Doctors, ER and ICU Teams in their efforts in trying to save our son.

Services will be conducted by Wheeler Mortuary at 211 East 200 South Springville, UT with a viewing and visitation from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. on Tuesday January 9, 2018. On Kurts request there will be no other service. His ashes will be scattered at his favorite places.

In lieu of flowers the family encourages supporting organ donation programs. Condolences may be sent at www.wheelermortuary.com