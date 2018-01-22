Jim Dunn is Named President of Aquatic Development Group

COHOES, N.Y. – Aquatic Development Group (ADG), designers and builders of water parks and recreational water park attractions, today announced the promotion of Jim Dunn to President. Ken Ellis, formerly President and CEO, will retain the role of CEO.

“Jim has been an integral part of our success,” said Ellis. “His passion and enthusiasm for creating innovative products and solutions to enhance our client’s business has resulted in some of the most ground breaking water ride attractions and park designs ever seen in the industry.”

Mr. Dunn joined ADG in 1988, beginning his career in the design department. A registered architect with over 30 years’ experience specializing in aquatics, his portfolio today includes many of the most prestigious water parks and resorts in the country, and he has established long-time working relationships with clients such as Six Flags, Premier Parks, Gaylord Resorts, Columbus Zoo and many others.

Mr. Dunn’s work has received numerous awards over the years including multiples Leading Edge and IAAPA Brass Ring Awards, an Aquatics International’s Dream Designs Award, WWA Executive Award and special recognitions from IAAPA and ARDA. In 2011 Jim was named to Aquatics International’s “Power 25“; a prestigious list of industry influencers working to establish a standard Model Aquatic Health Code (CMAHC). Mr. Dunn’s most recent position with ADG was as Executive Vice President.