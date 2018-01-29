IAAPA Opens Regional Office in Shanghai, China

ORLANDO, Fla. — The International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA) today announced the opening of a new regional office in Shanghai, China, expanding and enhancing the association’s programs and services in the Asia-Pacific region. The opening of the new Shanghai office is IAAPA’s first Mainland China Representative Office, and its second office in the Asia-Pacific region.

“China has been experiencing tremendous growth in the attractions industry and we are excited to open a regional office in Shanghai. This will allow us to further support our local participants and connect them with our global participants,” said Paul Noland, IAAPA president and CEO. “Our goal is to continue to provide exceptional levels of service in China, while remaining committed to the success of the region’s thriving attractions industry. We would like to extend our thanks and gratitude to the Shanghai Municipal People’s Government, Shanghai Municipal Tourism Administration, Shanghai Public Security Bureau, and Shanghai Shendi (Group) Co. Ltd. for their support in helping us successfully establish this office.”

Located in the Puxi, the historic center of Shanghai, the office will support the attractions industry in the Asia-Pacific region through education and professional development, information dissemination, research, education, advocacy, and networking events.

The Shanghai office becomes IAAPA’s fifth regional office to service the attractions industry around the world, joining the existing operations for Asia-Pacific (in Hong Kong, China), for Europe (in Brussels, Belgium), Latin America (in Mexico City, Mexico), and North America (in Orlando, Florida, US).

Annually, IAAPA hosts Asian Attractions Expo — the premier event in the Asia-Pacific region where industry professionals gather to exchange ideas and experience innovation. Asian Attractions Expo 2018 will be held in Hong Kong, China at the Hong Kong Exhibition and Convention Centre, 5-8 June.