Angus Jenkins, Director of Theme Park Sales, Has Accepted a New Position at Six Flags

WICHITA, KS – After 12 years of dedicated service to Chance Rides, Inc. Angus Jenkins has been presented with an opportunity which he will pursue.

“Angus has been a key part in our success in amusement park and observation wheel sales and had worked closely as a team with my son Michael”., said Dick Chance. “I am happy to see him stay in the industry with a key customer like Six Flags and look forward to working with him in the future”.

For the next two weeks Angus will work with Jay Aguilar, V.P. of Sales & Marketing at Chance Rides, to transition outstanding projects and introduce him to key people in the industry. Going forward Chance Rides, Inc. will be looking to add to its sales team to continue the company’s success as an industry leading amusement ride manufacturer.

“My 12 years with Chance Rides has resulted in some of the best personal, and family relationships anyone in this industry could hope for. For that I will always be grateful. The depth of skill, innovation and hard work at Chance Rides will be a lasting impact on me personally. This was the hardest decision of my life to leave, but I can see that the Chance company, and ride product, will continue to be a frontrunner in the industry. I look forward to working with all my Chance friends in the near future.”, said Angus Jenkins.

We would like to thank Angus for his loyalty and dedication to Chance Rides over the years and wish him continued success in his upcoming career transition.