Amusement Expo International in Las Vegas Welcomes Growing VR Arcade Segment

MOKENA, Ill. — The AAMA/AMOA Amusement Expo International, the annual event for the coin-op and revenue generating amusement, music, and family entertainment industry, is extending its reach at this year’s conference and trade show by targeting the burgeoning virtual reality entertainment ecosystem as an area of focus and growth.

When the 2018 Amusement Expo International in Las Vegas commences in February, it will feature a new dimension—literally and figuratively—as an entire day of panels and seminars, as well as a new VR Pavilion on the trade show floor, will be devoted exclusively to the rapidly-emerging virtual reality experience segment of the marketplace. In past years, the Amusement Expo International has embraced other aligned segments such as bulk vending and laser tag, which are now integral components of the annual gathering.

Manufacturers and companies supplying equipment and services in the VR attractions space are invited to exhibit in the new VR Pavilion, where their products will join more than 400 booths from over 200 companies on display for more than 3,000 Industry Professionals. The aim of the VR Pavilion is to educate traditional amusement operators about opportunities and products from the VR attractions market and offer VR companies the chance to exhibit and connect with a large group of influential new customers who are unlikely to attend other virtual-reality focused events.

“Arcades will continue to be the locations where most people will first experience VR”, says Bob Cooney, location-based VR guru and curator of the virtual reality education program for the Amusement Expo International. “Billions of dollars have been invested in virtual reality startups based on the expectation that the consumer market was poised to explode. However, with consumer adoption emerging slowly, companies are now flocking to location-based entertainment as a means to showcase their products and build the consumer awareness they hope will lead to greater adoption.”

According to Greenlight Insights, the global leader in virtual and augmented reality market intelligence, global spending on location-based virtual reality entertainment will exceed $8 billion by 2022, up from $579 million in 2017. Location-based entertainment centers will continue to play a significant role in growing consumer awareness and mass adoption of VR technology.

The new VR program’s educational track debuts on Tuesday, February 27, 2018 during the Amusement Expo International Education Day. VR will also be an exciting addition to the core of coin-op, FEC, bulk vending and laser tag areas on the exhibit floor during the Amusement Expo International trade show including the VR Pavilion open Wednesday, February 28 and Thursday, March 1 in South Hall 1 of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The Amusement Expo International is the annual North American gathering of the coin-operated and revenue generating amusement, music and family entertainment industries. In its 9th year, it is the largest trade show in the region focused on pay-to-play entertainment for family entertainment centers, arcades, bars and restaurants, and other locations where people seek out fun diversion out of home. The Amusement Expo International is sponsored by industry trade associations AAMA and AMOA.