Techni-Lux offers free day of lighting design learning Jan. 9

ORLANDO, Fla. — Techni-Lux, a leader in advanced lighting technology and accessories, is celebrating its 27th year in operation with a free technology fair and open house at its headquarters on Jan. 9.

Attendees registering in advance will have an opportunity to talk to vendors and see dozens of entertainment lighting, video, and special effects products.

Highlights of the day include industry seminars with Richard Cadena of ETCP RT/CEE; author, lighting designer and projection designer Richard Schoenfeld; and projection designer Nick Comis. Topics of discussion will include protecting the stage, testing troubleshooting control systems, “magic mapping” and what makes good lighting, as well as understanding CRI (color rendering index).

Techni-Lux’s technical department will offer class sessions throughout the day. Nathan Rudolf of Interactive Technologies is presenting a session on primary DMX systems and will field related questions.

In the exhibit area, attendees can try out new product lines and speak with company representatives directly.

“Making our visitors more aware of Techni-Lux’s overall capabilities is the driving focus behind this year’s technology fair,” said Alex Gonzalez, company vice president. “In addition to featuring new products, hands-on exhibits, special guests, education courses and a luncheon, visitors will see our company’s unique range of abilities and inventory.”

Snacks and beverages will be available throughout the day. Raffles and door prizes are part of the fun.

Techni-Lux was founded in Orlando in 1991 to bring advanced lighting technology products and applications to clients across a range of industries and uses. It stocks over 10,000 different products and provides entertainment lighting and design services.

Registration for the event is required, and seating is available on a first-come basis for the seminars and classes. Please visit Techni-Lux’s website for details and sign-up.