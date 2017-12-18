Polyfab Australia announces acquisition by Nolan Group

Manhattan Beach — Chris Nolan of Nolan UDA PTY LTD and Barry Jamieson of Polyfab Australia PTY LTD have announced the acquisition of Polyfab Australia by the Nolan Group. Barry Jamieson is one of the originators of developing heavy duty knitted HDPE shadecloth for the protection of people from the damaging rays of the sun more than 25 years ago, and had established Polyfab Australia, Polyfab Middle East and Polyfab USA (Polyfab Middle East and Polyfab USA were spun off a few years ago as separate companies). Barry will continue to play an active role in management of Polyfab Australia.

The Nolan Group is one of Australia’s largest suppliers of commercial & industrial textiles, with six branches strategically located in capital cities throughout Australia. They have a rich history dating back to 1881 and pride themselves on operating in adherence to their core business principles of integrity, innovation and value for money. Over these years, the Nolan Group has established a solid and reputable network of trading partners from around the world, providing them with a comprehensive portfolio of products. Each product has been put through rigorous testing to ensure performance, longevity and customer satisfaction. “I am sure some of these products will find their way into the USA market, through our new strategic partnership with Polyfab USA”, according to Chris Nolan, Managing Director of Nolan Group. “Initially we will be concentrating on shadecloth and related products, providing additional technical and marketing support to the USA team”.