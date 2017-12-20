Player One Amusement Group Partners with OWA to bring Winning Gaming Experience to New Theme Park

TORONTO, Ontario – Player One Amusement Group (P1AG) today announced the opening of a games room at OWA, Alabama’s newest amusement park located on the Foley Beach Express. The games room is the latest addition to the park’s 520 acres of entertainment and features 50 pieces of amusement gaming equipment, a variety of interactive video and a state-of-the-art redemption centre.

“As Alabama’s top entertainment attraction, we are always looking for new and enhanced options to offer our guests of all ages,” said Greg Rawls, Business Development Director, Creek Indian Enterprises. “P1AG is one of North America’s leading providers of amusement gaming and a perfect addition to our ever-growing lineup of first-class entertainment.”

“We are pleased to partner with OWA and the Poarch Board of Creek Indians, who share our commitment to unique and family-friendly entertainment experiences,” said Joe McCullagh, General Manager, P1AG. “From start to finish, we employed the talents of our entire P1AG team across North America to provide strategic solutions to help bring OWA’s long-term vision to life and be a part of Alabama’s newest entertainment destination.”