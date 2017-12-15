International Ride Training announces winners

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — International Ride Training recently announced winners for the 2017 iROC Audit Excellence Awards for Ride Operations. This year’s recipients are: Cedar Point, Sandusky, Ohio; Holiday World Theme Park, Santa Claus, Indiana and California’s Great America, Santa Clara, California.

The award winners achieved the highest rankings in IRT’s International Ride Operator Certification audit program. The iROC audit program assesses ride operator safety, efficiency, and professionalism through a proprietary methodology focused on IRT’S 10 Critical Components of ride operation. In unannounced audits each summer, IRT parks are evaluated on over 30 specific performance criteria designed to improve and maintain excellence in amusement ride safety, professionalism, and efficiency. This year’s iROC Audit Excellence Award winners rated highly in all areas consistently.

While discussing the award, Patty Beazley of IRT, LLC commented, “IRT audited nearly 500 rides in 2017, and Cedar Point, Holiday World, and California’s Great America consistently demonstrated overall excellence in ride operations. It is impressive to watch a team of operators so focused on guest safety, while consistently engaging with each rider. Their passion is evident and overwhelming.”

Cindee Huddy of IRT, LLC added, “Safe and efficient ride operation is a learned skill that requires multi-tasking and attention to detail each and every cycle. These award winning teams made it look easy, and have set an example the industry should strive to emulate.”

International Ride Training LLC provides safety services to the amusement industry including ride operations auditing and training. IRT has provided for more than 17 years direct operations training, auditing, advisory services, interactive safety education and coaching, training and leadership development, Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) development, and general ride safety consulting to more than 75 theme parks worldwide.