Generational Expert to Headline 2018 Amusement Expo Education Day

With so many generations in the workplace today, there has never been a greater opportunity for collaboration. At the same time, there has never been a greater opportunity for conflict.

So says Meagan Johnson, who will lead off Expo Education Day at next year’s AAMA/AMOA Amusement Expo on February 27, 2018 at the Westgate Las Vegas Hotel & Resort Casino.

Johnson, known as a “Generational Humorist,” has an outspoken, take-no-prisoners Gen X attitude and challenges audiences to think differently and act decisively when dealing with multiple generations.

After working several years in a sales environment, she became discouraged when she experienced the negative perceptions about Generation X, the 50 million people born between 1965 and 1980. A Gen X’er herself, she began to research companies large and small to better understand how multiple generations could work together and be successful.

She and her Dad, professional speaker Larry Johnson, are co-authors of the best-selling book: “Generations, Inc.: From Boomers to Linksters, Managing the Friction Between Generations at Work.”

“Whether it’s with our kids, parents or work colleagues, we have all experienced what we used to call the generation gap,” said Lori Schneider, executive vice president of the Amusement & Music Operators Association (AMOA), one of two industry trade groups that co-owns the Amusement Expo. “That gap seems to be widening, with more communication breakdowns and conflict, so this is a timely, key topic to address.”

For the past 20 years, Johnson has entertained and educated thousands of audience members, and she has written about and been quoted extensively on a variety of generational topics.

“Every generation gets a negative label when it enters the workplace,” Johnson notes. “For example, Baby Boomers were called trouble-making hippies when they first went to work. Once we take time to understand the motivations and mindset of each generation, then working with them, communicating with them and managing them becomes a more successful effort.”

Set to address business owners and managers in the amusement, family entertainment center and related industries at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, February 27 at the Westgate Hotel in Las Vegas, Johnson’s topic will be entitled: “Zap the Gap!”

“When we show up at the office, factory, warehouse or route each day, we bring our unique perspectives and personalities with us,” said Pete Gustafson, executive vice president of the American Amusement Machine Association (AAMA), the trade association that co-owns the show. “If we can gain a greater understanding of, and appreciation for, the traits that define the different generations we interact with, it will be tremendously useful. It promises to be a great way to launch our 2018 Expo Education Day.”