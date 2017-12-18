Cedar Fair Names Tim Fisher Chief Operating Officer

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), a leader in regional amusement parks, water parks and active entertainment, today announced that Tim Fisher will join the company as chief operating officer, effective immediately. In this role, Fisher will oversee operations at all of the Company’s parks and resort locations. He will report directly to incoming chief executive officer Richard Zimmerman.

“Tim is the right person at the right time to enhance the strength of our management team,” said Zimmerman, Cedar Fair’s president and incoming chief executive officer. “We are making significant, strategic, long-term investments within and adjacent to our parks. Tim’s significant industry experience, coupled with his extensive knowledge of our parks and target markets, will deepen our management team and help us fully capitalize on all of our park-level initiatives. We are excited to welcome Tim to our Cedar Fair family and we look forward to his leadership and focus on taking the overall guest experience to new heights going forward.”

Fisher, 57, joins Cedar Fair from Village Roadshow, one of the leading theme park operators in the world. Most recently, Fisher served as chief executive officer of Village Roadshow Theme Parks from January 2009 until March 2017 when he became the CEO of Village Roadshow Theme Parks International. During his time with Village Roadshow Theme Parks, Fisher was responsible for all of the theme park business operations in the United States and Australia, as well as development initiatives in Asia. Under Fisher’s leadership as CEO, the theme park group achieved record attendance, revenue and EBITDA performance.

Prior to joining Village Roadshow, Fisher served more than 30 years in the theme park industry including serving as executive vice president of Paramount Parks and Viacom Recreation, where he was directly responsible for the management, operational and financial performance of all of the domestic and international theme parks.

“I am thrilled to join this successful leadership team,” said Fisher. “Cedar Fair is an exceptional company – from the quality of its attractions to the talents of its people. Its properties are well-run and offer great family entertainment value. I am truly honored to have this opportunity and look forward to working with Richard and the entire team to build on Cedar Fair’salready strong legacy of success.”