ASTM International Releases New Brand Video: “Connecting the Dots”

W. CONSHOHOCKEN, Penn. – Today, ASTM International, one of the world’s leading providers of standards and related services, released a new video that tells the organization’s story through the eyes of a technical expert as she goes to work, develops standards, uses helpful tools, and builds partnerships.

The video was shown at the kickoff of two concurrent ASTM International “committee week” events held this week in Houston and New Orleans where thousands of the organization’s members will create and update standards. The Houston meetings involve fields such as petroleum, bioenergy, and commercial spaceflight while the New Orleans meetings involve cement, concrete, masonry, road materials, roofing, rubber, carbon black, fire safety, and more.