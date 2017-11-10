Magic Money continues growth into the amusement, fair industry

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Magic Money, LLC, a gate-to-gate digital ticketing and event management system, continues its growth into the amusement industry with new 2018 contracts.

Signing on to utilize the company’s technology capabilities in the new year are: Crabtree Amusements, the State Fair of Louisiana, Shreveport; the Heart O’ Texas Fair and Rodeo, Waco, Texas; North Texas Fair and Rodeo, Denton, Texas; Fort Worth (Texas) Stock Show & Rodeo;, and Rodeo Austin (Texas).

These new contracts join the already signed up Talley Amusements, the Iowa State Fair, and the Miami-Dade (Fla.) County Youth Fair, both of which have successfully implemented Magic Money in 2017 for their event operations. The expansion equates to millions of fairgoers reaping the benefits of a software system specifically designed for amusement parks and fairs.

“We’re elated by the fact that so many events have elected to implement Magic Money for running their operations,” said Brett Enright, Magic Money founder, president, and COO. “Our goal is to revolutionize the industry by providing the best way to pay and play, and we look forward to partnering with a plethora of businesses who share a vested interest in optimizing operations, and giving fairgoers the best experience possible.”

Magic Money is a turnkey full-service RFID-based cashless solution. The system has the capability to control every aspect of event operations, from front gate ticketing, payment for rides, games, food and beverage, ticket presales, kiosk-based reloads and redemptions, as well as ride inspection.

The system eliminates collection and counting activities, provides improved auditing, reduces labor costs, and records comprehensive analytics while enabling real-time customer communication. It can streamline the safety compliance process while centralizing records for easier, more accurate accounting.

Enright started the company with the intent of enhancing the overall event experience for both operators and consumers. Enright, Owner of Juicys and Beer Haven, has more than 30 years of experience in the amusement industry as a concessionaire and entrepreneur.