Galaxy America Inc. pulls out all the stops with largest exhibit space for 19th year at IAAPA

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. – With five interactive motion rides on display, Galaxy America Inc., the world’s leading manufacturer of interactive motorized action games and multi rides systems, is gearing up for its 19th year at IAAPA Orlando 2017.

The headlining and most anticipated attraction is Galaxy’s new, family-centric motorized adventure courses, the Galaxy Ninja. With suspended upper body challenges and floor-mounted obstacles, most “Ninja Warrior” courses are geared toward athletic users. The Galaxy Ninja is an attraction anyone over 4 feet tall can participate in. It’s fun for the whole family. The simplest way to explain the attraction is “American Ninja Warrior” meets “Wipeout.” Most people are familiar with the two popular TV shows, and Galaxy created a hybrid adventure course that combines the most compelling features from both. Two different Galaxy Ninja courses will be on display at booth #5178.

“IAAPA is by far the largest show we participate in, so we push ourselves to be innovative each year,” said Robin Whincup, president of Galaxy America Inc. “Our goal was to bring the newest, greatest and safest attractions to the table, and we’ve certainly accomplished that this year.”

Along with the Galaxy Ninja, Galaxy will also showcase its full range of action games popular for entertainment centers, theme parks, trampoline parks or any visitor attraction center. The best selling action game in the industry will once again make an IAAPA appearance at booth #8035 – the Toxic Trampoline Meltdown, the immensely successful eight-player sweeper game. At booth #8130, IAAPA attendees can challenge themselves or race against someone else on the Adrenalator, the giant treadmill action game. And as always, Galaxy will demonstrate its ever-popular Galaxy Mechanical Bull at booth #5484.

“We’re excited to show off our more seasoned, as well as our new, attractions at this year’s IAAPA,” said Mike Whincup, director of design and innovation. “We’ve built our company’s reputation by always showcasing innovative products of the highest quality at the most competitive prices. Come on out to one of our booths – you’ll see!”

For free VIP passes to the Galaxy’s booths, email customerservice@galaxymultirides.com or call 941-697-0324.