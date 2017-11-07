Firestone Financial wants carnival customers to take half the season off from payments

Needham, MA – Firestone Financial, the leader of financing in the carnival industry, is offering customers the ability to only pay for half the season for new loans. Any carnival or amusement park that funds a new loan by Memorial Day of 2018 will only need to pay for half the season for the first year. For borrowers that have a seasonal schedule that runs from May to October, payments would only be made from August to October in 2018; payments for subsequent years would follow the seasonal schedule.

In additional to this program, Firestone Financial also offers lines of credit to qualified customers. A Firestone credit line may be used for new and used rides, light packages, bunkhouses, winter quarters, insurance and maintenance.

Customers interested in these offerings are asked to call 800-851-1001 ext. 42, email websales@firestonefinancial.com or stop by Booth #1813 at IAAPA where Firestone will have its largest presence to date. Firestone leaders David Cohen, CEO, Scott Cooper EVP and Mike Smith, SVP will be there along with veterans Pete Aldrich, Sal Cifala, Spencer Norton, Donna Joyce, and John Vangel. The team will be at Booth #1813 beginning November 13th. Firestone is also exhibiting at the Showmen’s League Exhibitors Lounge Trade Show on November 27th.