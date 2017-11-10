Falcon’s Creative Group Selected for Design, Digital Media Production of National Geographic’s ‘Tomb of Christ: The Church of the Holy Sepulchre Experience’

ORLANDO, Fla. — Falcon’s Creative Group is thrilled to announce that they have been selected as the lead designer and digital media producer for National Geographic’s ‘Tomb of Christ: The Church of the Holy Sepulchre Experience’ at the National Geographic Museum in Washington, D.C.

“This Church means so much to so many—not just from a religious standpoint, but from historical and political perspectives as well,” says Alan Parente, Creative Director of Exhibitions and Global Experiences at National Geographic. “We wanted to capture every aspect of its importance, and Falcon’s is helping us achieve that with interactive and immersive technology.”

Originally built in the fourth century, the tomb of Christ, or the Holy Edicule, was destroyed and rebuilt multiple times over the centuries, but only recently underwent a historic restoration—an endeavor that National Geographic had the exclusive opportunity to document in 2016. The historic renovation project will be featured in National Geographic magazine’s cover story in the December 2017 issue and part of an upcoming episode of Explorer, airing on December 3 on National Geographic.

In this new exhibition, Falcon’s Creative Group will assist National Geographic in telling the story of the tomb itself, as well as the restoration process, through an immersive 3-D experience that transports guests to Jerusalem, revealing how National Geographic Explorers are using new technologies including LIDAR, sonar, laser scanning, and thermal imaging to continue to study this important site.

In addition to learning about these restoration efforts, guests will take a virtual tour of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in a standing theater within the exhibition that displays 270 degrees of floor-to-ceiling 3-D media content.

“Typically, museum exhibits are filled with display cases and TV monitors, but we are producing an experience that will allow guests to feel like they are actually standing in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre,” said David Schaefer, Vice President at Falcon’s Creative Group. “The restoration work that National Geographic is documenting at the site of the church is an important milestone in history, and we could not be more pleased to help bring that work to life through 3-D technology and innovative design.”

This is the second project that Falcon’s Creative Group has completed with National Geographic. Earlier this year, the firm announced its collaboration with SPE Partners to help design National Geographic’s Encounter: Ocean Odyssey exhibit, which debuted in New York City on October 6, 2017.

National Geographic’s ‘Tomb of Christ: The Church of the Holy Sepulchre Experience’ will open to the public on Nov. 15, 2017 and will run through Fall 2018.