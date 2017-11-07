BeaverTails to Introduce New Food Cart at IAAPA
By News Release | November 7, 2017
Montreal – BeaverTails, makers of unique and delicious BeaverTails pastries, today announced that it will introduce its new food cart at the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA) Attractions Expo, November 14 – 17 in Orlando, Florida. BeaverTails will be in booth #3460.
Based on an old family recipe, BeaverTails pastries are a Canadian icon – a unique and delicious treat. Served hot and topped with numerous choices, including cinnamon & sugar, chocolate hazelnut spread, Reese’s Pieces and peanut butter, BeaverTails pastries satisfy indulgences of all tastes.
The custom-made BeaverTails cart may be staffed by one to three people and has the capacity to serve up to 90 BeaverTails pastries per hour. It houses all necessary food preparation and storage equipment and is easily connected to the power grid. Equipped with a 10-ft. x 10-ft. canopy for protection from the elements, the BeaverTails cart has a starting price of $33,000 USD.
“We are proud to return to IAAPA for a fourth consecutive year and to introduce our new food cart,” says Pino Di Ioia, CEO, BeaverTails. “We enjoy longstanding relationships with food service partners at leading amusement parks and top leisure destinations worldwide. And, we are consistently attentive to their feedback. One of the recurring themes that we hear from industry experts is the need for flexibility and mobility. We have addressed these challenges with our new food cart, which can be moved quickly and easily within large indoor or outdoor venues, and offers an exceptionally high ratio of footprint size to output potential. We invite all interested parties to visit us at IAAPA in booth #3460.”