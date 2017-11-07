BeaverTails to Introduce New Food Cart at IAAPA

Based on an old family recipe, BeaverTails pastries are a Canadian icon – a unique and delicious treat. Served hot and topped with numerous choices, including cinnamon & sugar, chocolate hazelnut spread, Reese’s Pieces and peanut butter, BeaverTails pastries satisfy indulgences of all tastes.

The custom-made BeaverTails cart may be staffed by one to three people and has the capacity to serve up to 90 BeaverTails pastries per hour. It houses all necessary food preparation and storage equipment and is easily connected to the power grid. Equipped with a 10-ft. x 10-ft. canopy for protection from the elements, the BeaverTails cart has a starting price of $33,000 USD.