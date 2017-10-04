Tom Mehrmann named President and General Manager for Universal Beijing Theme Park and Resort

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Parks & Resorts has named Tom Mehrmann as president and general manager for Universal Beijing Theme Park and Resort, a world-class entertainment destination now under construction in Beijing.

Mr. Mehrmann will play a lead role in the continued development of Universal Beijing. Once the destination is complete, he will oversee its opening and ongoing daily operations. He will report to Page Thompson, president and chief operating officer –International, Universal Parks & Resorts.

Mr. Mehrmann comes to Universal Parks & Resorts from the Ocean Park Corporation, the Hong Kong marine life and animal theme park, where he served as chief executive officer for 13 years. In addition to managing day-to-day operations there, he led a redevelopment of the theme park that resulted in record-breaking attendance and annual revenue growth. Prior to his time at Ocean Park, Mr. Mehrmann held a series of positions at Knotts Berry Farm, Six Flags and other themed entertainment companies.

“Tom will bring tremendous industry knowledge, business acumen and international experience to our project,” said Mr. Thompson. “He has exactly what we and our partners need to help create a world-class theme park entertainment destination.”

Universal Beijing is being built in partnership with the Beijing Shouhuan Cultural Tourism Investment Co., Ltd., a consortium of five Beijing state-owned enterprises, and Universal Parks & Resorts. Universal Beijing will initially occupy a 147-hectare (approximately 363-acre) site located in the Tongzhou District of Beijing. The theme park will be accompanied by a Universal CityWalk entertainment complex and two hotels, including a first-ever Universal themed hotel. The theme park will include all-new attractions designed especially for China as well as some of Universal’s most popular themed entertainment experiences from around the world.