Polin Waterparks and The Land of Legends Receive WWA’s 2017 Leading Edge Award

TURKEY — “Polin Waterparks” and “Legends of Aqua Waterpark” at The Land of Legends Theme Park were honored to receive the Leading Edge Award earlier this week during the World Waterpark Association (WWA) Symposium & Trade Show.

Presented by WWA Chairman of the Board Steve Miklosi during the show’s General Session at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, FL., on October 17 th, 2017, the award was in” recognition of a park and supplier member who, through their combined efforts, have brought a project, product, service or program to fruition, thereby creating industry innovation and leadership.”

Polin’s partner in receiving the award, the world-class Land of Legends Theme Park in Antalya, Turkey, is the first Turkish theme park – and first in the EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) region of the world – to ever be honored with a Leading Edge Award. The Land of Legends features a long and varied list of attractions – from a five-star hotel to a dolphinarium, a wildlife park, a theme park and its “Legend of Aqua waterpark” that sets the park apart.

A pinnacle of park achievements

Sohret Pakis, the Director of Marketing and Communications for Polin Waterparks, says her company considers the project to be a highpoint among its achievements in 2016. “It’s truly our ‘project of the year,'”she says. “The waterpark part of the project was a huge and truly unique project and one of which we are immensely proud both in terms of design and experience and also in terms of the wide variety of waterpark attractions. We truly congratulate this amazing park with full heart. This award is so well deserved for the Land of Legends.”