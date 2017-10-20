Polin Waterparks and The Land of Legends Receive WWA’s 2017 Leading Edge Award
By News Release | October 20, 2017
TURKEY — “Polin Waterparks” and “Legends of Aqua Waterpark” at The Land of Legends Theme Park were honored to receive the Leading Edge Award earlier this week during the World Waterpark Association (WWA) Symposium & Trade Show.
Presented by WWA Chairman of the Board Steve Miklosi during the show’s General Session at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, FL., on October 17 th, 2017, the award was in” recognition of a park and supplier member who, through their combined efforts, have brought a project, product, service or program to fruition, thereby creating industry innovation and leadership.”
Polin’s partner in receiving the award, the world-class Land of Legends Theme Park in Antalya, Turkey, is the first Turkish theme park – and first in the EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) region of the world – to ever be honored with a Leading Edge Award. The Land of Legends features a long and varied list of attractions – from a five-star hotel to a dolphinarium, a wildlife park, a theme park and its “Legend of Aqua waterpark” that sets the park apart.
A pinnacle of park achievements
Sohret Pakis, the Director of Marketing and Communications for Polin Waterparks, says her company considers the project to be a highpoint among its achievements in 2016. “It’s truly our ‘project of the year,'”she says. “The waterpark part of the project was a huge and truly unique project and one of which we are immensely proud both in terms of design and experience and also in terms of the wide variety of waterpark attractions. We truly congratulate this amazing park with full heart. This award is so well deserved for the Land of Legends.”
Pinar Pehlivan, Marketing Director of The Land of Legends accepted the award at the ceremony alongside Sohret Pakis, Polin’s Director of Marketing & Communications and Kubilay Alpdogan, Director of Sales and Design. She added: “It is a humbling experience to be considered among the best when so many other outstanding companies and projects also were being recognized. I would like to congratulate all winners.” she said.
The honor is especially rewarding considering that the Land of Legends is new and is already planning to expand. The Land of Legends is adding a new hyper coaster set to open May 2018.”
Polin Waterparks previously received WWA’s Leading Edge Award in 2014 as supplier partner of the Cartoon Network Amazone Waterpark, in Pattaya, Thailand. CN Amazone features 10 themed-entertainment zones with more than 25 rides. The water park also boasts captivating live and multimedia entertainment that incorporates the latest in interactive smart-screen technology.
Since receiving that award, more recently, Polin Waterparks was acknowledged with a 2016 Leading Edge Award during WWA’s event in New Orleans for expertise in innovation. Specifically, last year’s award recognized Polin’s “innovation in waterslide manufacturing that allows for artistic theming, unique patterns and sound effects.”
The WWA’s Board of Directors selected Polin Waterparks for the exclusive honor based on the company’s unique, pioneering and exclusive waterslide-manufacturing technologies, such as closed-molded manufacturing technology, Natural Light Effects, Special Pattern Effects, Patterned Translucency, Slide ‘n Roll, Translucent Slide Parts and new design options that allow parks to offer customized theming, storytelling, spectator appeal and an interactive rider experience.