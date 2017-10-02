Eastern States Exposition breaks attendance record; 1,525,553 attend the 2017 Big E

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — A record number of visitors attended The Big E, in West Springfield, Mass., breaking the Fair’s all-time high attendance figure, with a final tally of 1,525,553. The previous record, of 1,498,605, was set in 2014. October 1 attendance was 137,208, also a new record for the final Sunday of the 17-day Fair.

During the Fair’s run, the all-time highest single day attendance record was also broken when 171,897 visitors attended Saturday, Sept. 23. Three additional daily attendance records were set: Sept. 21, 85,019; Sept. 28, 89,905; and Sept. 29, 109,871.

Eugene J. Cassidy, president and chief executive officer of the Exposition, said, “I am humbled to see the incredible support of Eastern States Exposition by our loyal fair patrons. The 2017, 101st edition of The Big E broke records again, recording for the first time in history over 1.5 million guests. Patrons of New England’s Great State Fair braved days of punishing temperatures that pushed the heat index to above 100 degrees, they endured a 55 degree drop in temperature accompanied by rain, and yet they came in great numbers to participate in, enjoy and support this organization and all it stands for.”