Amusement Today’s Gary Slade honored by World Waterpark Association

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — During the 37th Annual World Waterpark Association Symposium and Trade Show in West Palm Beach, FL, today, Amusement Today publisher and editor Gary Slade was presented with the WWA Commitment to Excellence Award.

Also receiving the honor were Joann Cortéz, director of communication for Hyland Hills Park and Recreation District (Water World) in Federal Heights, CO, and Jim Basala, CEO of Lake County Parks (Deep River Waterpark) in Crown Point, IN. Congratulations to all!