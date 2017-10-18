Amusement Industry Moving Aggressively to Enhance Ride Inspections

WINTER PARK, Fla. — Government regulators and the amusement industry are moving quickly to improve inspections and testing of major amusement rides after a fatal accident at the Ohio State Fair. The accident identified a hidden problem that was not detected even though the operator and independent inspectors followed current inspection protocols.

Investigators from the Consumer Product Safety Commission concluded that, “Excessive corrosion inside the gondola support beam was the cause of the accident,” and that, “a visual inspection after the ride is in place would not detect corrosion thinning of internal walls.”

“Safety is our number one priority,” said Rob Vivona, whose family has operated Amusements of America since 1939.

“The Ohio incident could have occurred at any venue worldwide,” said Bob Johnson, president of the Outdoor Amusement Business Association. “That is why our industry, IAAPA, many state ride inspection authorities and amusement ride safety organizations, such as the National Association of Amusement Ride Safety Officials (NAARSO), AIMS International, ASTM International, an organization that establishes safety standards worldwide, and the federal Consumer Product Safety Commission met this month to discuss this important issue.”

“We would expect to see new inspection and testing protocols, new safety and design standards and new state requirements to look for this hidden, and until recently, unidentified ride safety issue,” Johnson said. “OABA supports the CPSC recommendations for new performance requirements to prevent water pooling or condensation in critical components that could result in corrosion, and means to facilitate visual inspection of the interior of structural beams and criteria to assess corrosion and action to be taken based on the condition of the material.

“Amusement rides are one of the best known, most popular and safest forms of family entertainment,” Johnson said. “Our entire industry and the government agencies we work with are committed to addressing the issues raised in Ohio.”