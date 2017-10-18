ADG wins WWA’s Leading Edge Award for Twin Tides dual entry wave pool water ride attraction

COHOES, N.Y. — Aquatic Development Group (ADG) is proud to announce for the third year in a row, the receipt of the World Waterpark Association’s (WWA) Leading Edge Award. This year, ADG has received the award for their innovative take on the traditional wave pool, Twin Tides. The award was presented today during the General Opening Session at this year’s WWA Show in West Palm Beach, Florida.



Twin Tides is a dual entry wave pool that employs a unique wave system configuration which allows for continuous wave action across the pool, eliminating dead space and doubling capacity. It is the first-of-its-kind in the market.



ADG’s first Twin Tides opened in 2016 at Splash Cove in Shawnee, KS. The second reiteration was designed as a crescent shaped version and premiered this past spring at the new H2OBX Waterpark in Powell’s Point, NC.

“Incorporating the Twin Tides water ride into our mix of attractions at H2OBX was a differentiating factor that set us apart from other waterparks in North America,” said Brian Czarnecki , VP Marketing H2OBX. “It drew in the crowds and kept guests of all ages splashing in the water all day long. With the ability to double the waves and capacity levels, we were able to accommodate the multitude of guests that sought out this ride.”

The Twin Tides Ride is powered by ADG’s Wavetek wave generation system and produces up to four different kinds of recreational waves patterns, from gentle rollers to high-action diamond waves. With a footprint of only 7,000 sqft, this dual-entry wave pool creates double the ride capacity of a standard waterpark wave pool, while at the same time allows for maximization of the surrounding space for additional capacity at both ends.

“We designed the Twin Tides Ride to respond to the need for parks to continue to differentiate with new and innovative attractions that create excitement and cater to the overall park experience,” said Jim Dunn, ADG Executive VP. “Instead of adding yet another slide, our Water Rides give parks the opportunity to create an entirely new destination experience that expands capacity and optimizes throughout.”

As a leading designer and builder of water parks and attractions in North America, ADG draws on their decades of experience when it comes to creating their new line of Premier Water Ride Attractions. Unique in their approach and delivery, ADG’s Water Rides are sold as all-inclusive, turn-key attractions that enable park owners to have a complete understanding of the entire project scope and costs from the onset. Focusing on both the in-water and out-of-water guest experience, their rides further differentiate in that they showcase detailed layouts highlighting opportunities to maximize site capacity and incorporate areas for F&B and retail to generate incremental revenue.