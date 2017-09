MIDDLEBURY, Conn. — Wooden Warrior at Quassy Amusement & Waterpark, Middlebury, Conn., received new seat cushions and lap restraints today on its Timberliner train. Mike Graham of The Gravity Group/Gravitykraft (designers of the coaster and state-of-the-art train) put his personal touch on the project. Quassy was the first park in North America to feature the Timberliner when the coaster opened in 2011.