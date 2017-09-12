JW Winco strengthens commitment to the future by introducing new logo, Launching enhanced website

NEW BERLIN, Wisc. – JW Winco, Inc., A Ganter Company, has launched an evolved company logo and website to reflect its commitment to continued growth and leadership in the standard parts industry.

For over 35 years, Ganter, a global leader in manufacturing of standard parts since 1894, formed a synergistic partnership with JW Winco that has since provided world-class business solutions to customers. In 2009, JW Winco officially became part of A Ganter Company, which expanded capabilities and solidified resources globally. Since then, both sales and inventory increased by 80% respectively.

Winco’s new logo evolved from its previous look, depicting the face and mane of a lion with stylized shapes of products that Winco sells. The lion represents strength and leadership, two qualities the company continues to integrate into all aspects of business.

“With our founding in 1978, our company is built on the belief that true strength comes from our relationships with our customers, business partners, and employees.. We are dedicated to providing our customers with the most comprehensive and highest quality line of standard machine components and assembly hardware available in the world,” said John Winkler Jr., JW Winco Chief Executive Officer, and member of the Office of the President. “Our new website, with improved 3D CAD and online buying, allows us to provide a more comprehensive, yet streamlined experience for our customers.”

Winco’s new mobile-responsive website, www.jwwinco.com, is dedicated to providing the customer with modern navigation and usability. The new look and feel of the site reflects the strength in commitment to the customer and the future of the standard machine components industry. Features include:

Filtering capabilities to find products faster and easier.

Ability to build and price parts to easily create the standard part required for the design.

Modern CAD program for improved drawing / CAD model accuracy.

Multiple languages capabilities, with Spanish and French versions coming soon.

The new website’s home page allows visitors to see new product availability, plus special application possibilities for various products. There are also links to Winco’s social media platforms and a sign-up form to receive Winco’s monthly e-newsletter.

“We strive to provide design engineers, project engineers, purchasing agents, and others involved in the product selection process the largest variety of products and technical information available in our industry,” Winkler said. “For new equipment designs and redesigns of existing equipment, standard machine components not only save time and reduce costs of the equipment, they ultimately improve the equipment design and function. We help companies design it faster, build it better, and deliver it more quickly.”

J.W. Winco Inc., which is ISO 9001:2008 certified, prides itself on having the largest selection of standard parts, offering standard machine components in inch and metric, made of aluminum, steel, stainless steel, and plastic. “Our product line is constantly evolving through the research and development of new products,” Winkler said. “With over 60,000 sku’s in stock, we have the ability to ship the majority of orders we receive within 24 hours. With our experience, flexibility, and our machining facility, we are able to deliver special customer requests even in small quantities.”

Winco’s North American headquarters is located in New Berlin, Wisconsin, with sales locations in Canada and Mexico.

“When we say JW Winco, A Ganter Company, we mean unmatched strength in market innovation and solutions,” Winkler said. “Our combined technical knowledge, customer service, design engineering, manufacturing, stocking, and distribution capabilities are our greatest strengths and solutions we offer to our clients.”