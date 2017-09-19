In Response to Hurricane Harvey: Extension on IAAPA Attractions Expo 2017

With the Atlantic hurricane season well underway, many of you may have experienced the impact of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. We send our best wishes for a swift recovery to each of you and hope your facilities and attractions are either unaffected or back to full operation.

We understand your focus may have been on recovery from the recent hurricanes and we want to help in any way possible. We have extended our Super Saver Registration Rate for IAAPA Attractions Expo 2017 to Tuesday, Oct. 31 for anyone whose business is located in Florida, Texas, Puerto Rico, and surrounding regions. Our hope is this extension will allow your team to still receive our best rate to attend IAAPA Attractions Expo 2017 as you continue to move forward post hurricane. Please use the following promotional codes to take advantage of this special offer:

IAAPA Member and Nonmember Extension of Super Saver Rate: HEART

Promo code instructions are available on the FAQ page and here.

Orlando, Florida was in the path of Hurricane Irma. As of Sept. 17, all properties (Orange County Convention Center, hotels, parks, etc.) involved in the production of IAAPA Attractions Expo are fully operational. Together we look forward to seeing you here in Orlando this November.