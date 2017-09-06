Hurricane notices, Round 2: Legoland Florida

As Legoland Florida Resort prepares for Hurricane Irma, we have posted our Hurricane Policy, which is available on our blog in Q&A form and will be published to our website (legoland.com/florida) as soon as possible.

In summary, in the instance that a Hurricane Warning is issued for our area, or the area our guests are traveling from, within seven days of their visit, we will allow cancelation or changes to their tickets or vacation packages.

Based on the storm’s trajectory and any warnings issued for our area, we will continue to post updated communications on our website and social media channels.