Har Kupers receives the 2017 AIMS International Safety Award

BRISTOL, Conn. – Vekoma Rides’, Har Kupers was presented with the 2017 AIMS International Safety award during the Golden Ticket Awards held Saturday, September 9, at Lake Compounce in Bristol, Connecticut. The Award, presented to Har by AIMS International board member, Jim Seay, and AIMS Executive Director, Karen Oertley, recognizes a person or organization that has made a significant impact or contribution in improving safety in the amusement industry by demonstrating leadership, innovation, and foresight.

In presenting the award, Karen Oertley remarked, “As we all know, safety is of utmost importance to the vitality of the amusement industry. We received many nominations for individuals deserving of this important award and are thrilled so many individuals are dedicated to improving safety for both guests and employees. The AIMS board of directors has selected one of the industry’s finest to receive the 2017 AIMS International Safety Award.”

In presenting the award to Har, Jim Seay commented, “Har is well known to the amusement industry for his thousands of hours work in development and support of EN, ISO, and ASTM Safety Standards. He was instrumental in bringing the ASTM International standards development work into the EN Task Group harmonization effort and has worked for almost twenty years on an international amusement design standard as an contributor, facilitator and ambassador between EN, ISO and ASTM International.”

“Har is also renowned for his amusement ride design and engineering expertise and is one of the foremost authorities on ride dynamics and guest safety. In addition to standards development, Har’s long support and dedication to AIMS International has been influential in promoting global safety training, and certification.”

While accepting the award, Har Kupers expressed, “I really feel honored to receive this award from AIMS, AIMS – being a very important organization promoting safety in our industry.”

He also expressed his gratitude to Vekoma and its owner Henk Roodenburg to give him the opportunity to do this work, both inside and outside his job.

Har was very proud to be the second in line — after Harold Hudson — to receive this prestigious award.

He further thanked all the individuals and organizations in the industry that support the work to improve amusement industry safety worldwide.

About The AIMS International Safety Award

Created in 2016, The AIMS International Safety Award is presented annually to the individual or organization that demonstrates leadership, innovation, and foresight in improving safety in the amusement industry. With safety as the industry’s #1 concern for amusement industry guests and employees worldwide, efforts in improving safety are shown in many forms: the design and implementation of new products and technology, the development of safety education programs and training, and by exemplary leadership in influencing others. The 2016 AIMS Safety Award was presented to Harold Hudson.

Nominations for the AIMS Safety Award are submitted by individuals within the amusement industry and the winner is selected by a vote of AIMS International’s board of directors. The award is presented annually during the Golden Ticket Awards.