Great gates thus far at the Easter States Exposition
By News Release | September 28, 2017
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – The Big E – Eastern States Exposition – has set two attendance records thus far during the fair’s 2017 run.
On Saturday, Sept. 23, 171,897 passed through the gates, the highest all-time single day attendance. Thursday, Sept. 21, saw 85,019 visitors, a record for that day.
The 2017 edition of The Big E concludes Sunday.
North American Amusement Midway Entertainment provides the midway.