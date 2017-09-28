Great gates thus far at the Easter States Exposition

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – The Big E – Eastern States Exposition – has set two attendance records thus far during the fair’s 2017 run.

On Saturday, Sept. 23, 171,897 passed through the gates, the highest all-time single day attendance. Thursday, Sept. 21, saw 85,019 visitors, a record for that day.

The 2017 edition of The Big E concludes Sunday.

North American Amusement Midway Entertainment provides the midway.