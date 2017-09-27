For 6th Consecutive Year, Polin Waterparks Honored With European Star Award

TURKEY — Polin Waterparks is honored to announce that, for the sixth year in a row, it has been honored with multiple European Star Awards. This year, the prizes were bestowed in the categories of “Europe’s Best Waterslides” and “Europe’s Best Waterparks.” Polin received the recognition at this year’s Euro Attractions Show (EAS) during a special ceremony on Sept. 25 at the Columbia Theatre in Berlin, Germany. The event took place the evening before the official kick-off of EAS, the largest attractions exhibition in the amusement industry.

With an expansive footprint, the EAS show floor boasts more than 500 exhibiting companies from around the world, representing more than 130 product categories. As the foundation of the EAS, 2017’s trade show floor offers attendees the chance to gain a first look at some of the up-and-coming products, services and technologies in the industry.

Park operators and manufacturers were awarded their prizes personally after an independent, international trade jury voted for and ranked the most remarkable attractions, waterslides, rollercoasters and theme parks in Europe. Awardees were recognized for entrepreneurial courage and exceptional innovations within the European theme park industry. The prizes are considered a rare distinction for attraction designers and theme parks, proving their exceptional achievements.



Of particular note regarding this year’s event, Polin’s innovative King Cobra waterslide earned an award for the fourth time in six years. This year’s recognition was as the First Place European Star Award for the “Best Waterslide in Europe” category.

King Cobra’s accolades King Cobra has won numerous awards since its debut. The waterslide is unique in its thrilling ride. As a whole, however, it is considered a game-changing waterslide because of its compelling appearance; it is the first in the world that offers its own theming built directly into the fiberglass. When installed with its original theme, it features bold red, black and white scales that create an imposing veneer over both its exterior and interior. Its sheer size also gains respect: It reaches a massive height of 50 feet (15.24 meters) with a length of 260 feet (790 meters). Yet, parks have many options with the impressive slide, because it can also be designed to match a park’s own theming, being customized with unending variations.

In total, Polin achieves seven awards

Polin’s awards didn’t end with its accolades for King Cobra, however. Polin also was honored with seven additional awards in partnership with waterparks that feature its waterslides. Polin gave kudos to these parks in providing them with the perfect facilities in which to showcase its waterslides.