Fletcher’s Original State Fair Corny Dogs Celebrates 75th Anniversary

DALLAS, Texas – The State Fair of Texas is excited to announce that 2017 is the 75th Anniversary of Fletcher’s Original State Fair Corny Dogs! To commemorate the special occasion, the Fletcher family has planned a number of surprises and activities for fairgoers throughout the duration of this year’s Fair.

On Opening Day and each Friday of the Fair, all seven Fletcher’s Original State Fair Corny Dog concession stands will give away FREE Original Corny Dogs to its first 75 customers. Fletcher’s will also be selling their Jalapeño Cheese Corny Dog, Turkey Corny Dog and the Veggie Corny Dog at each location. A mural highlighting the successful history of Fletcher’s at the State Fair of Texas will also be featured inside the Tower Building. On Saturday, September 30 at 2 p.m., join the Fletcher family at their newest concession trailer on the Thrillway to take your picture with Mr. Corny and wish them a happy anniversary. You will have the opportunity to receive some Fletcher’s swag! Throughout the Fair, the Fletcher’s will announce more celebration activities through the official Fletcher’s Original State Fair Corny Dog’s Facebook and Twitter page.

The Fletcher family’s history at the Fair dates back to 1942, when Neil and Carl Fletcher opened their first concession stand on the Midway. The duo gave fairgoers bite-sized portions to introduce their new invention. Today, the all-meat sausages dipped in a secret-recipe batter and deep fried in vegetable shortening to a golden brown, is considered a staple for many fairgoers, with more than 600,000 Corny Dogs sold last year during the 24-day run of the Fair.

Earlier this year, the late Fletcher’s patriarch, Neil “Skip” Fletcher, Jr., passed away. Dubbed the “Corny Dog King,” Skip learned the art and trade of the corny dog business from his father. Although this will be the first year without Skip Fletcher, the Fletcher family will continue his legacy throughout the 2017 season of the State Fair of Texas and beyond.