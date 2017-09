Busch Gardens Tampa Bay & Adventure Island- Irma update

Cancellation policy:

closing early on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 5 pm ET, and will remain closed on Sunday, Sept. 10 and Monday, Sept. 11.Adventure Island will be closed Saturday, Sept. 9, Sunday, Sept. 10 and Monday, Sept. 11Due to the projected path of Hurricane Irma, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has enacted our Named Storm Policy, also known as the “Peace of Mind” Policy, effective immediately. The parks are rescheduling or refunding any vacation package or individual park tickets booked through SeaWorld Vacations, Busch Gardens Vacations, DiscoveryCove.com BuschGardens.com , or the contact center. The parks will not apply any cancellation or change fees for this service.