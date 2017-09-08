Busch Gardens Tampa Bay & Adventure Island- Irma update
By News Release | September 8, 2017
TAMPA, Fla. — To ensure the safety of our guests, ambassadors and animals during the expected impact from Hurricane Irma, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island will be adjusting schedules as follows:We have comprehensive weather preparedness plans, and security and zoological staff will remain on property in secure locations as we monitor the storm. Guests are encouraged to check our websites and follow our social media channels for more updates.
Park Details:Busch Gardens Tampa Bay: closing early on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 5 pm ET, and will remain closed on Sunday, Sept. 10 and Monday, Sept. 11.
Adventure Island: Adventure Island will be closed Saturday, Sept. 9, Sunday, Sept. 10 and Monday, Sept. 11
Cancellation policy:
Due to the projected path of Hurricane Irma, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has enacted our Named Storm Policy, also known as the “Peace of Mind” Policy, effective immediately. The parks are rescheduling or refunding any vacation package or individual park tickets booked through SeaWorld Vacations, Busch Gardens Vacations, DiscoveryCove.com, SeaWorld.com, BuschGardens.com, or the contact center. The parks will not apply any cancellation or change fees for this service.