Texas Gulf region parks, attractions announce post-hurricane closures

HOUSTON, Texas — With floodwaters rising in this city and the surrounding region following the Friday night landfall of Hurricane Harvey, theme parks, amusement parks, water parks and other attractions west and south announced closures on Sunday. Some additionally indicated uncertain schedules through the Labor Day holiday weekend as rainfall from the tropical storm was expected to continue until late in the week.

A rundown of notices and statements from the greater Gulf region:

• SCHLITTERBAHN WATERPARKS: “Schlitterbahn’s New Braunfels location will not open during the week as previously scheduled due to rains brought on by Hurricane Harvey. The park will, however, open for Labor Day weekend. Guests are encouraged to visit schlitterbahn.com for information on all park schedules prior to travel.”

• KIDDIE PARK, San Antonio: “Kiddie Park will be closed Sunday, Aug. 27, due to the weather. We hope everyone stays safe and dry out there!”

• MORGAN’S WONDERLAND, San Antonio: “Our administrative offices will remain closed through Sunday, Aug. 27. To reschedule, refund, or donate your tickets for this weekend, please provide us with the first and last name associated with the purchase. Refund requests will be processed when we are back in office Monday, Aug. 28. We appreciate your patience. Thinking of all of our friends along the Texas coast. Stay safe, everyone!”

• SAN ANTONIO ZOO: “The San Antonio Zoo is closed today [Sunday, 8/27]. We are in contact with Houston Zoo, Houston Downtown Aquarium and Moody Gardens. Our staff stand ready to assist as needed.”

• SEAWORLD SAN ANTONIO: “SeaWorld and Aquatica San Antonio will remain closed Sunday, Aug. 27, to ensure the safety of our guests, ambassadors and animals. The zoological staff has reported all animals are doing well and the team will remain onsite to monitor the situation.”

• SIX FLAGS FIESTA TEXAS: “Due to the continued inclement weather from Harvey, the park will be closed on Sunday, Aug. 27.”

• SPLASHTOWN SAN ANTONIO: “For the safety of our guests and staff, we are closed for the weekend [of Aug. 25-27]. We will reopen next weekend!”

• ZDT’S AMUSEMENT PARK, El Sequin: “ZDT’s will be closed Sunday, Aug. 27, due to extreme weather conditions. The park will reopen for Labor Day weekend, Sept. 2-4, weather permitting.”

