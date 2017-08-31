Six Flags America to Debut Bigger, Better, Wetter Wahoo River

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — Six Flags America, The Nation’s Capital of Thrills, today announced that it will debut Wahoo River, an all-new action-packed river adventure, in its water park for the 2018 season.

“Six Flags is recognized for its unparalleled collection of the most innovative rides and attractions in the industry. Wahoo River boasts a myriad of unique water features and will be the new centerpiece of our water park,” said Park President Rick Howarth. “Every year we add new attractions, like this season’s Wonder Woman Lasso of Truth ride. With the new Wahoo River, our guests will have yet another amazing experience they can enjoy together as a family and one more great reason to visit Six Flags America.”

The park’s existing Castaway Creek will be completely removed and replaced with the Bigger, Better and Wetter Wahoo River. Park guests will be thrilled with major enhancements such as a faster current, immersive rockwork theming, huge waterfalls, and tons of interactive, splashing thrills around every turn.

Wahoo River will be 33% wider and over 40% longer than Castaway Creek. The new attraction will include significant upgrades such as a zero depth entry that will make it convenient for guests of all ages to slip into the cool water with inflatable tubes. Friends and family members will have a blast as they float along the river, encountering wall sprayers, aqua archways, tippy water cones and a new wave generator. The journey continues under graceful water arches spanning the entire width of the river—as guests find even more surprises behind the rock waterfall, through the leaky pipes and under the leaky bridge waterworks.

Wahoo River highlights include:

Up to 18 feet wide; 33% wider and 40% longer;

Seven different water action zones with sprays, geysers, waves, waterfalls, leaky pipes, aqua arches and bucket dumps;

A wave generator that pulses waves every few seconds propelling guests down the water channel;

Colorful buckets dropping gallons of refreshing water from above; and

Nearly 2,500 feet of new deck space with hundreds of deck chairs.

Wahoo River is scheduled to debut in spring 2018. Admission to Six Flags Hurricane Harbor is free with theme park admission.