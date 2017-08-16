Silver Dollar City Announces Time Traveler

Branson, MO — Following months of speculation and extreme interest radiating within the amusement industry and from coaster enthusiasts around the globe, Silver Dollar City announces the World’s Fastest, Steepest and Tallest Complete-Circuit Spinning Roller Coaster with the spring 2018 debut of Time Traveler. The Branson, Missouri internationally-awarded 1880s-style theme park makes history again with this custom-designed, custom-engineered attraction that introduces a new generation of thrill coasters for families.

-Fastest – Top speed of 50.3 miles per hour

-Steepest – A 10-story, 90-degree vertical drop…straight down. Custom-engineered to have

an immediate out-of-the-station, gravity-driven drop down an Ozarks mountainside

-Tallest – Custom-designed for mountainous terrain with its tallest point at 100 feet

-First & Only with Three Inversions – a Dive Loop, a Vertical Loop and a Zero-G Roll

-First & Only with a Vertical Loop – A 95-foot tall loop

-First and Only Double Launch – 0 to 47 mph in 3 seconds; 30 to 45 mph in 3.5 seconds

At an investment of $26 million, this is Silver Dollar City’s biggest attraction EVER. For concept, design and development, Silver Dollar City is working with renowned coaster manufacturer MACK RIDES of Waldkirch, Germany. MACK RIDES, founded in 1780 and family-owned for eight generations, shared Silver Dollar City’s dream to create Time Traveler as a one-of-a-kind ride that combines a variety of coaster elements with mountainous terrain. The track crosses over itself 14 times in total.

“This coaster’s state-of-the-art controlled spin feature provides riders a unique thrill experience while still appealing to families,” said Brad Thomas, President of Silver Dollar City Attractions. “Since Silver Dollar City’s opening day in 1960, guests have taken a journey back in time with unique and world-class experiences. We strive daily to continue that tradition through our rides, our festivals, our crafts and our food. That pursuit continues in 2018 with Time Traveler – a Revolutionary Coaster Ahead of Our Time.”

Many coaster enthusiasts have pointed out the paradox of an 1880s-inspired theme park developing a track record for revolutionizing roller coasters: Time Traveler follows the daring wood coaster Outlaw Run, which after its debut in 2013, made it into the Guinness Book of World Records and earned the coveted title of the industry’s “Best New Ride” that year. “Today, several years later, Outlaw Run still carries high prestige globally, and now Time Traveler will build upon that record-breaking tradition,” said Thomas.

Time Traveler opens in Spring 2018. Silver Dollar City is open mid-March through December.