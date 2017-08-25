Schlitterbahn – Hurricane Harvey Is In Town

We are battening down the hatches as we prepare for Hurricane Harvey.



Please note that the operating schedules at all four Schlitterbahn locations in Texas have changed due to the approaching storm. These changes vary per park. Please visit schlitterbahn.com to view park-specific operating schedules.



Schlitterbahn Riverpark & Resort Corpus Christi, including the waterpark, Veranda restaurant, resort hotel, and golf course, are closed through Monday, August 28.



Schlitterbahn Waterpark South Padre Island is closed through Sunday, August 27. The resort hotel is open with limited operation.



Schlitterbahn Waterpark Galveston is closed through Sunday, August 27.



Schlitterbahn Waterpark New Braunfels is currently scheduled to be open this weekend with limited attraction availability.



Schlitterbahn Waterpark Kansas City is not affected by Hurricane Harvey. The park is open as scheduled this weekend.



Please check for updates and changes to operating schedules at schlitterbahn.com.