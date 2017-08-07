Sally Corporation mourns unexpected death of Animation Supervisor, Harold Esposito

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – Sally Corporation is sad to announce the passing of a key team member and friend. Animation Supervisor and long-time employee Harold Esposito died suddenly on August 4.

“For over thirty years, Harold was a vital member of the Sally family. We lost a great friend and brother today,” said CEO John Wood. “Throughout his career he led the way as we developed animatronic figures and show action equipment for parks around the world. He always embodied a can-do spirit that helped us design and develop extraordinary creations in our animation department. Harold seemed to be born with innate problem-solving mechanical skills and always maintained a willingness to mentor others along the way. He began his career with the Disney Imagineers producing figures for Epcot and Tokyo Disneyland. In the early 80’s he returned to Jacksonville and joined the Sally team. We were extremely fortunate to have him as a member of our family. His memory will be cherished by all who were blessed to know him.”

“Harold was an extraordinary, one of a kind leader who envisioned some of Sally’s most memorable and loved animatronics,” said Todd Gillrup, Sally’s VP of Operations. “Harold led his fabrication team with lifelong industry experience and brilliant imagination.”

Harold was commonly known for his quirky personality, love for his wife Margaret, motorcycle riding, practical jokes, and an occasional craft beer with friends. Our company, our “family”, lost an incredible man today and he will truly be missed.