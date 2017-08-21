RWS Entertainment Group’s Guinness World Records LIVE! Show breaks Guinness World Records title at Gilroy Gardens for the “Most People Contributing to a Stamp Image”

NEW YORK, N.Y. — RWS Entertainment Group concluded its summer production, Guinness World Records LIVE! at Gilroy Gardens Family Theme Park by breaking the Guinness World Records title for the Most people contributing to a stamp image.

The park garnered 4,799 participants for the stamp image over 8 weeks and 100 shows to succeed in breaking the record for Most people contributing to a stamp image. A Guinness World Records adjudicator verified the attempt and presented the park with an official certificate on Sunday, August 13, 2017. The giant rubber stamp image features the park’s signature Basket Tree. The previous record for the Most people contributing to a stamp image contained 3,154 participants and was achieved by LIVAT Center (China), Beijing, China on April 30, 2017

RWS Entertainment Group, based in New York, is a full-service production company that creates award-winning custom entertainment, live events, and brand experiences worldwide. RWS worked with Gilroy Gardens and Guinness World Records to create an action-packed show, provide interactive experiences throughout the park, and help oversee official attempts for existing Guinness World Records titles.

The Guinness World Records LIVE! show ran from June 10 – August 13, featuring interactive experiences throughout the park and an exciting show that taught audiences about the science of record breaking. In addition to the show, kids of all ages were invited to join the “GWR Club,” pick up a GWR Passport, and search throughout the park for Guinness World Records memorabilia and exhibits. At each station, passport holders collected stamps featuring famous Guinness World Records titles from around the world.

As North America’s largest provider of branded stage shows and experiences, RWS’ vision and capabilities have made them sought-after creative consultants for brands that want to redefine their entertainment offerings. RWS has worked with clients such as Palace Entertainment, Cedar Fair, Hershey Entertainment and Resorts, Six Flags, Holland America Line, Hard Rock Resorts, Westfield Malls and more.