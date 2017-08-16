Newly Expanded Kids’ Area, Pre-K Pass To Debut At Carowinds In 2018

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carowinds will debut a newly expanded kids’ area, Camp Snoopy, opening for the spring 2018 season. Formerly known as Planet Snoopy, Camp Snoopy will feature new rides, a climb and play area, and a more natural looking midway that celebrates the beauty of the Carolina wilderness. Also new for 2018 is the Pre-K Pass, a season pass offering free admission to children ages three to five.

The Camp Snoopy playtime spot will feature five new rides:

-Camp Bus: Buckle up on the wacky camp bus and take a ride that will lift guests into the air and back down to the ground in smooth extensions.

-PEANUTS Trailblazers: Get behind the wheel of a Jeep-themed vehicle and burn rubber on a small, round speedway.

-Kite Eating Tree: Ride along in a kite vehicle that travels up and down a tree.

-Pig Pen’s Mud Buggies: Take a trip in a “mud buggy,” where guests will rotate around the popular Pig Pen character while bouncing on a bumpy ride.

-Woodstock Whirlybirds: Spin around in an oversized birds nest on this classic ride.

In addition, an 8,000 square foot climb and play area, Beagle Scout Acres, will be added. Children can explore the wide open space with three all-new features:

-The youngest adventurers will be able to gather in a fenced-in toddler area with lots of hands-on activities.

-A new play hill will be an open area for guests to enjoy slides and climb on a turf covered mound.

-Playground wood structures will have hands-on interactives, slides and plenty of things to climb.

The child care facility and Snack Shack restaurant will receive improvements as well.

Also for 2018, Carowinds will introduce the Pre-K Pass, a free season pass specifically for children. The Pre-K Pass provides complimentary admission for kids three to five years of age throughout the 2018 season as well as the remainder of 2017. Online pre-registration is required.

“The expansion of our kids’ area along with the introduction of the Pre-K Pass puts Carowinds as a top destination for families,” said Pat Jones, Carowinds vice president and general manager. “The new Camp Snoopy area joins our world-class attractions such as the record-breaking Fury 325 giga coaster and the massive Carolina Harbor water park in offering features that meet the needs of guests ranging from three to 23 to 93, providing unique opportunities for creating family memories.”

Guests may purchase a 2018 Gold Season Pass at the lowest price of the year. 2018 Gold Season passholders receive unlimited access to Carowinds as well as its Carolina Harbor water park in 2018, along with free admission to SCarowinds and WinterFest, access to special passholder-only events, plus one free visit during the remaining 2017 season. The special pricing ends October 29, 2017.

