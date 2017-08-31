New Record Breaking Coaster to Debut at Six Flags Great America

GURNEE, Ill. — Six Flags Great America, the Thrill Capital of the Midwest, has an announcement of epic proportions. Coming in 2018 is the world’s largest loop coaster. This world-record breaking attraction will take riders forward and backward on a gigantic loop before suspending them completely upside down for plenty of wicked hang-time.

“Six Flags continues to prove that innovation is in our DNA and we are thrilled to introduce yet another world-record breaking coaster to our impressive arsenal of thrill rides,” said Park President Hank Salemi. “Standing at 100 feet tall, this is an experience our guests cannot get anywhere else on the planet. With the multiple inversions and record hang-time, this new coaster packs a punch and is going to be one of our most intense attractions.”

This ride will have riders traveling in unique “face-off” seating. Thrill seekers will go through a whirlwind series of 360° revolutions suspended upside down for the most insane, inverted hang-time of any coaster in the park before reeling down in the opposite direction.

Highlights include:

World’s largest coaster of its kind;

100 feet tall;

360 degree revolutions with multiple inversions;

32 seats in unique “face-off” design, with guests seated back-to-back and face-to-face;

Inverted hang-time with riders suspended upside down for extended times; and

The park’s 16 th coaster.

This latest thrill will be located in the Mardi Gras area of the park. The new coaster will be named soon and is set to open in spring of 2018.