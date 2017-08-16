New Family Thrill Ride, Area Enhancements Coming to Valleyfair in 2018

SHAKOPEE, Minn. – Valleyfair will introduce Delirious, a 70-foot looping thrill ride, for its 2018 season. Delirious will coil riders upside-down on a seven story, 360-degree freestanding structure with a high capacity, high speed train. The ride will be a prominent feature in the park’s Route 76 nostalgia-themed area.

Once on board Delirious’ 24-person train, riders rock back and forth as the train gains momentum and races around the inside of the track; the ride slows to hold riders suspended upside-down before rapidly reversing direction. Delirious will be capable of completing 10 complete revolutions in less than a minute, producing a high intensity looping experience.

The ride’s purple color scheme, lighting, and music will create an immersive atmosphere in keeping with Route 76’s classic amusement park theme.

Delirious joins other improvements in the picturesque Route 76 area including new shade structures, improved lighting, and enhanced seating and gathering locations. The themed area opened in 2014 as a way to bring guests back to the classic ambience of Valleyfair when it first opened in 1976.

“Delirious is a great addition to the retro family road trip feel of Route 76,” said Brad Marcy, general manager, Valleyfair. “The additional atmospheric enhancements to the area will allow our Twin Cities neighbors to not only relive memories of visits to Valleyfair, but also create new family traditions and enjoy the ‘best day’ experience that we strive to give everyone.”

Guests may get a head start on next season’s fun with a 2018 Gold Season Pass, on sale now at the lowest price of the year, or a free Pre-K Pass that provides children between three and five years of age with complimentary admission all season long. The gold pass provides unlimited access to Valleyfair and its Soak City water park, and includes one free visit to the park in 2017 that can be used during the regular operating season or during fall’s ValleySCARE. Special pricing ends on October 29, 2017.