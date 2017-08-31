La Ronde Celebrates Families with New Carnaval en Folie

Montreal, Quebec — La Ronde is taking family entertainment to the next level for its 2018 season, with Carnaval en Folie—a carnival-themed family zone, complete with three exciting new rides sure to delight the young and young at heart.

“La Ronde is the Thrill Capital of Quebec and well known for its impressive mix of innovative thrills for all ages,” said Park President Phil Liggett. “We are committed to adding new rides every season and with the addition of Carnaval en Folie, La Ronde further enhances its position as Quebec’s favorite family and thrills destination.”

Carnaval en Folie is a brand new zone dedicated entirely to families. Guests will be fully immersed in an atmosphere inspired by fairs and carnivals of yesteryear with rich, bright colors, dazzling lights, festive music, and crackling popcorn. Extravagantly decorated, Carnaval en Folie features three new family-friendly rides.

Carnaval en Folie highlights include:

Classic fun on Torsade , a spinning tilt a whirl where parents can ride with their kids;

, a spinning tilt a whirl where parents can ride with their kids; A fun-size ferris wheel, Petite Roue , for the best view of the Carnaval;

, for the best view of the Carnaval; Stepping up the thrills with Tourbillon , a dizzying new ride for thrill seekers in training; and

, a dizzying new ride for thrill seekers in training; and A dedicated place for parents, grand-parents and children of all ages



Carnaval en Folie will begin its operation on opening weekend of the 2018 season.