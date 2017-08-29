Houston-area parks and attractions provide status updates

HOUSTON, Texas — Floodwaters were continuing to rise in this city on Monday, Aug. 28, and some re-strengthening of Tropical Storm Harvey was expected as it moved back over the Gulf of Mexico. The storm also was expected to move slowly and erratically over the southern part of the state into Labor Day weekend.

Supplementing our earlier list of theme park, amusement park, water park and attraction updates from South Texas, here is a rundown of statuses and statements from attraction operators in Greater Houston and beyond, listed alphabetically:

• DOWNTOWN AQUARIUM, Houston: “Our crew is still going strong and working hard for the animals. Thank you for all of your well wishes!”

• GALVESTON ISLAND HISTORIC PLEASURE PIER: (Park was closed this past weekend due to storm; tentatively scheduled to reopen this weekend until further notice.)

• KEMAH BOARDWALK, Kemah: “We will remain closed today [Aug. 26] and will let you know when we reopen! We hope everyone has stayed out of harm’s way….”

• MOODY GARDENS, Galveston Island: “Although we’ve had rain, Moody Gardens has not been impacted by the storm and the hotel and attractions are open. Due to the weather, our outside attractions (Palm Beach, Zip Line, Ropes Course, Colonel Paddlewheel Boat and SpongeBob SubPants Adventure are closed). Our hearts go out to our friends affected along the Texas Gulf Coast.”

• NASA’S JOHNSON SPACE CENTER, Houston: “The Center will be closed Aug. 29 to all but Mission Essential Personnel. Senior management will continue evaluating the status of the center on a day-to-day basis.”

• SCHLITTERBAHN WATERPARKS: “Schlitterbahn has had four parks impacted by Hurricane Harvey; fortunately, the majority of our parks have weathered the storm — so far. Both Schlitterbahn New Braunfels and Schlitterbahn South Padre Island waterparks will open for Labor Day weekend and the resorts continue to operate. Schlitterbahn Galveston Island has also gotten through the storm with minimal damage. Unfortunately, area flooding and an anticipated second wave of storms continue to create significant challenges for our staff and guests to travel to the park. We will have an update on our Labor Day schedule later this week. Schlitterbahn Corpus Christi took the hardest hit from Harvey. The waterpark will not open this weekend; however, both the Veranda Restaurant and the Resort will open this week. We will be hosting a benefit concert featuring the Statesboro Revue [at the Corpus Christi park] on Saturday; proceeds will benefit a relief fund for the residents of Port Aransas. We are pulling together as a team to help our Corpus Christi and Galveston parks, as well as our neighbors and staff recover from what Harvey dealt out.”

• TRADER’S VILLAGE HOUSTON: (Park was closed this past weekend due to storm.) “We hope everyone is safe and we look forward to seeing you next weekend.”

• TRADER’S VILLAGE SAN ANTONIO: (Park was open Saturday, Aug. 26; tentatively scheduled to reopen this weekend until further notice.)

• TYPHOON TEXAS HOUSTON: “We are scheduled to resume operating hours on Sept. 2 at 10:30 a.m. Everyone stay safe!”

• WET’N’WILD SPLASHTOWN, Spring: (Park was closed this past weekend due to storm; tentatively scheduled to reopen this weekend until further notice.)

Follow AMUSEMENT TODAY on Facebook and Twitter (@amusementtoday), and be sure to check the social media and web pages of the individual parks, for related updates.