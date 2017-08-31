Harley Quinn Spinsanity to Debut at Six Flags New England

AGAWAN, Mass. — Six Flags New England, the Thrill Capital of New England, in partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products on behalf of DC Entertainment, today announced its newest attraction, HARLEY QUINN Spinsanity, to open in spring 2018. Inspired by The Joker’s partner-in-crime, this ride promises to deliver epic thrills each time guests experience this villainous, new addition.

“Innovation is part of the Six Flags DNA and we deliver new, groundbreaking attractions every season at Six Flags New England,” said Park President John Winkler. “HARLEY QUINN is an iconic DC Super-Villain and we are excited to add this action-packed thrill ride with her name next to THE JOKER, BATMAN, and SUPERMAN in our extremely popular line-up of DC branded attractions.”

HARLEY QUINN Spinsanity is an extreme pendulum ride that will swing guests back and forth, higher and higher, at up to 70 miles per hour on a dizzying journey that will leave riders feeling as wild and out of control as HARLEY QUINN herself.

HARLEY QUINN Spinsanity highlights include:

40 riders will be powered at speeds of nearly 70 miles per hour;

The ride swings back and forth while rotating counterclockwise; and

As guests swing higher and higher, they will experience a feeling of weightlessness at 147 feet in the air before plunging down from 15 stories.



HARLEY QUINN Spinsanity will be located near the park’s newest attraction, THE JOKER 4D Free Fly Coaster, which opened earlier this year.