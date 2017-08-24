DNP Introduces WPS Pro Wireless Print Server

CONCORD, N.C. — DNP Imagingcomm America Corporation (DNP IAM) today introduced the new WPS Pro Wireless Print Server. Designed exclusively for DNP’s award-winning DS40, DS80, DS620A, DS-RX1HS and DS820A dye-sublimation printers, the WPS Pro enables direct printing from Wi-Fi enabled capture devices without the need for cables, memory cards, or an internet connection.

The WPS Pro is ideal for roaming photographers at events, attractions or amusement parks that require on-demand wireless printing workflows. It features an easy-to-read 7” touchscreen display that allows users to easily monitor print jobs, printer status, and see remaining print counts. The touchscreen also makes it easy to configure changes including language, default print queues, and applying borders.

For additional control, DNP’s Mobile Status App provides simple control of the WPS Pro and a convenient printer and server control interface that allows operators to see near-real-time feedback on printer status, configuration control and job process status. In addition, DNP’s WPS Print 2 App allows users to wirelessly print directly from a mobile device to a connected DNP printer. The Mobile Status and WPS Print 2 Apps are available as free downloads for iOS and Android devices from their respective marketplaces

Using its built-in 802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi access point, the WPS Pro allows users to print from Wi-Fi enabled DSLR cameras, mobile devices (including phones and tablets), as well as Windows or Mac computers, all without the need for an Internet connection. WPS Pro supports up to five simultaneous wireless device connections.

“Wireless tools are an important part of our customer’s increasingly flexible workflow,” said Katsuyuki Oshima, President of DNP Imagingcomm America Corporation. “The WPS Pro expands the functionality of our printers, optimizes photographer workflows, and provides new opportunities for our customers to upgrade their offerings.”

With its own network access point, no router is required to print via the WPS Pro allowing for increased flexibility in workflow, set design, and hardware arrangement. A single WPS Pro can connect with two DNP photo printer models for speed/redundancy or for an increased range of print size options. The device allows for multiple print sizes including 2×6” photo strips, 5×5” and 6×6” square prints as well as traditional 4×6”, 5×7”, 6×8”, 8×10” and panoramic, depending on the printer combination and media. It also supports printing with glossy and matte; and can be configured to combine images with custom borders.