DC Super Hero CYBORG Themed Ride Coming in 2018 — First-of-its-Kind Thrill Ride to Debut at Six Flags Great Adventure

JACKSON, N.J. — Six Flags Great Adventure, in partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products, on behalf of DC Entertainment, today announced that it will premiere the world’s first thrill ride themed to the DC Super Hero CYBORG in 2018. Inspired by the movement of a gyroscope, CYBORG Cyber Spin will deliver an unrelenting and intense anti-gravity experience as it whirls guests on three axes high above the ground.

“Six Flags leads the industry in thrill ride innovation; it is part of our DNA,” said Park President Neal Thurman. “Six Flags Great Adventure is home to an unparalleled collection of record-breaking attractions and we are excited to be adding CYBORG Cyber Spin, the first of its kind in North America. Like the Super Hero CYBORG of the JUSTICE LEAGUE, this futuristic, hi-tech ride will be unlike anything our guests have ever seen or experienced before and it is the perfect new thrill ride to expand our new Metropolis section.”

CYBORG Cyber Spin features a unique futuristic triple box design that allows the gondola to spin around three separate axes while rotating forward, backwards and sideways simultaneously at up to 70 feet in the air for intense and continuous movement. Seated 24 across with over-the-shoulder harnesses, riders will experience a thrilling combination of negative and positive gravitational forces. By night—this bold, new attraction promises to light up the New Jersey skies beckoning thrill seekers from near and far.

CYBORG Cyber Spin highlights include:

Unpredictable flips and pivots at heights up to seven stories (70 feet) above the ground;

Floorless seats that leave riders’ feet dangling as they whirl through the air;

Dazzling nighttime light display; and

Located in Metropolis adjacent to JUSTICE LEAGUE: Battle for Metropolis.



CYBORG Cyber Spin is expected to debut in late spring of 2018.