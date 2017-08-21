Category 5 coming to Quassy in 2018

MIDDLEBURY, Conn. – Quassy Amusement & Waterpark today announced that its new water raft ride complex for the 2018 season will be named “Category 5.”

Three new gigantic water raft rides with a combined length of more than 1,000 feet will be constructed during the offseason, bringing to 15 the number of slides in the lakeside Splash Away Bay Waterpark.

“We put together a list of potential names during our process,” said park President Eric Anderson. “Category 5 surfaced to the top and we like the fact that is has a dual meaning – being extreme rapids or a storm.”

Construction is projected to begin in mid-September.

In addition to the new slides, Quassy will also construct Splash Away Bay Café & Deck overlooking Lake Quassapaug. Guests at Quassy Beach and the waterpark will be able to purchase food and beverages at the café and enjoy rooftop seating.

Big Thrills On The New Slides

The new slides will be provided by ProSlide Technology, Inc., of Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. ProSlide was the vendor for the existing 12 slides at the attraction, which was first introduced in 2003 as Saturation Station. The project will be located in an area now occupied by picnic tables on the north side of the property.

The largest of the three giant slides will be a TantrumTWIST, also known as TORNADO, which will accommodate two-person rafts.

The patented funnel shape flushes riders up the TANTRUM walls, oscillates each tube multiple times and generates the suspended-weightlessness sensation that is unique to ProSlide funnel rides.