Amusement Today, Lake Compounce and Quassy Amusement Park invite the industry to the 2017 Golden Ticket Awards

Attendees Encouraged to Register and Reserve Hotel

Amusement Today, Lake Compounce and Quassy Amusement Park invite working professionals in the amusement industry such as park owners, operators and management and ride manufacturers, designers, suppliers and vendors, to be part of the fun at “The Networking Event of the Year” during the 2017 Golden Ticket Awards on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 8-9.

GTA attendees are encouraged to register for the event at www.goldenticketawards.com and to make reservations for hotel accommodations at one of the two Host Hotels: the Doubletree by Hilton in Bristol, Conn., or Homewood Suites by Hilton in Southington, Conn. Special discounted rates are available at each property by identifying yourself as a Golden Ticket Awards guest. Please refer to www.goldenticketawards.com for detailed information and rates.

“I’d like to personally extend the invitation to our industry to join us in what promises to be a wonderful weekend in Connecticut,” says Gary Slade, publisher and editor-in-chief of Amusement Today. “Now is the time to register and secure your hotel reservation for the 20th annual year of the Golden Ticket Awards.”

The Host Parks, Lake Compounce and Quassy Amusement Park, are busy gearing up for an unforgettable two days. The Golden Ticket Awards are presented to the “Best of the Best” in the amusement industry and are calculated from an international poll conducted by Amusement Today.