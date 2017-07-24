Picsolve appoints Dan Maunder as new Chief Technology Officer

Picsolve, the leading digital content creation partner for world-class visitor destinations, has today announced the appointment of Dan Maunder, who joins the company as Chief Technology Officer. With more than 15 years’ experience in technology and product development, Dan will be responsible for Picsolve’s overall technology strategy as the company continues to develop its innovative offering and further its growth into new markets and sectors.

Dan will be responsible for overseeing the company’s research and development, digital product development and technology teams and will be a key driver in its digital transformation ambitions. He will be instrumental in the continuous development of Picsolve’s visionary imaging technology ensuring full integration with customer systems, all of which is supported through the evolution of its open standard ecosystem and digital infrastructure.

Dan joins Picsolve with a wealth of IT industry leadership experience from consumer-centric brands. He most recently served as the VP of Software Development at Experian Consumer Services, the credit experts, helping the company’s American, UK and Europe markets derive insight and customer understanding from data, as well as supporting its rebrand. He also held the position of Group Head of Software Development for data driven organisation Synergy Health PLC, working extensively with Asia-Pacific, US and European markets on hospital sterilisation technologies. Before this, he spent several years consulting in the Asia Pacific and North America regions, working with global brands including Argos and DFS advising on technology strategy. Dan also spent over five years as a Solutions Engineer at Egg Banking, dedicated to improving customer experience through technology innovation.

Dan Maunder, CTO, Picsolve comments: “My passion as a technologist is creating an IT strategy that enables innovation, business growth and delivers delight for customers – I’m excited by the technological evolution we’ve embarked upon. Picsolve’s success and ambition for the future is what attracted me to this company and I’m energised by the prospect of developing new technologies that enable visitors of the world’s best entertainment destinations to instantly share their experiences.”

Alan Wright, CEO, Picsolve comments: “As a world-leading digital content creation partner, we’re focused on driving innovation within our business so that our customers can reap the benefits and attract and satisfy the visitors who frequent their world-class destinations. Dan brings a wealth of experience in driving technology advancement and managing highly ambitious teams. He is a proven strategist with operational expertise and I look forward to seeing his ambitious, transformative projects flourish.”