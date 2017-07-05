Kentucky Kingdom sets attendance record for 4th of July weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Kentucky Kingdom has enjoyed record-setting attendance over the three days (Saturday through Monday) of the July 4th weekend. During that period, the park hosted 35,000 visitors, representing an increase of more than 40% over the same period last year. Much of the increase is attributable to out-of-state visitors.

Ed Hart, President and CEO of Kentucky Kingdom, remarked, “Many of our guests travel long distances to visit Kentucky Kingdom and Hurricane Bay, especially over the July 4th weekend. The surge in attendance shows that the region recognizes that Kentucky Kingdom is a great place for family fun at very affordable prices.”

Hart added, “We are so proud of our management staff and our 1,400 seasonal team members, who work hard every day to provide great service with a friendly smile and ensure that our guests have a fun, safe, and memorable experience at the park.”